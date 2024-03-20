EQS-News: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Personnel

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: RESIGNATION OF GROUP-CEO

20.03.2024 / 16:37 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Vienna, March 20, 2024







AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") announces that following the Company's announcement of 20.12.2023 and in accordance with the succession plan, Mr. Panagiotis Spyropoulos stepped down today from his position as Group Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman of the management board of the Company. As already announced on 20.12.2023, the previously Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Emmanouil Kontos, is appointed today Vice-Chairman of the management board and Group Chief Executive Officer.





Mr. Emmanouil Kontos was born in Australia in 1971. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master's degree in Business Administration. He has over 25 years of experience across Europe, Middle East, Africa and South East Asia markets, as an international leader in CFO and Managing Director roles. The companies he has worked with include Colgate Palmolive, General Mills Inc., Coca-Cola Hellenic and Korres Natural Products. He joined the Group in 2018.





ABOUT AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG is a Technology company that draws upon more than 130 years of experience and innovation in the fields of information management, printing and communications, to provide customer experiences totally imbued in transparency and security.

The company offers a complementary portfolio of products and services in payment solutions, identification, smart cards, personalization, digitization and secure data management for the Financial, Government, and the general Private sectors, through a workforce of 2,500 people internationally and is listed on the Athens and Vienna Stock Exchanges (ACAG).





Issuer:

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG



Lamezanstraße 4-8







1230 Vienna







Austria

Contact person:

Dimitris Tzelepis

Tel.:













+43 1 61065 - 357

E-Mail:











...

Website:









ISIN(s):











AT0000A325L0

Stock Exchange(s):

Vienna Stock Exchange (prime market)

















Athens Exchange (main market)

20.03.2024 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG.



Language: English Company: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG Lamezanstraße 4-8 1230 Vienna Austria E-mail: ... Internet: align="left" valign="top" class="column_1" no_break=1 nowrap>ISIN: AT0000A325L0 WKN: A3D5BK Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1863525