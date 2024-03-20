Bellevue Group AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Annual General Meeting of Bellevue Group AG – all proposals approved

20.03.2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST



Media Release

Zurich, March 20, 2024

Annual General Meeting of Bellevue Group AG – all proposals approved

At the Annual General Meeting on March 20, 2024, the shareholders of Bellevue Group AG approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors.

The current members of the Board of Directors Veit de Maddalena, Katrin Wehr-Seiter, Prof. Dr. Urs Schenker and Barbara Angehrn Pavik were re-elected for a one-year term as directors until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

An ordinary dividend of CHF 1.15 per share will be paid. Bellevue Group shares will trade ex-dividend on March 22, 2024. The payment is made on March 26, 2024, including the deduction of 35% withholding tax.





Contact

Media Relations:

Jürg Stähelin, IRF

Telephone: +41 43 244 81 51, ...

Investor Relations:

Stefano Montalbano, CFO Bellevue Group

Telephone: +41 44 267 67 00, ...





Bellevue



Bellevue is a specialized asset manager listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with core competencies covering healthcare strategies, alternative investments (including private equity) and selected niche strategies. Established in 1993, Bellevue, a House of Investment Ideas staffed by 100 professionals, generates attractive investment returns and creates value added for clients and shareholders alike. Bellevue managed assets of CHF 6.9 bn as of year-end 2023.

End of Media Release



Language: English Company: Bellevue Group AG Seestrasse 16 8700 Küsnacht Switzerland Phone: +41 44 267 67 00 Fax: +41 44 267 67 01 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: CH0028422100 Valor: A0LG3Z Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1863153