Annual General Meeting Of Bellevue Group AG – All Proposals Approved


3/20/2024 2:17:00 PM

Annual General Meeting of Bellevue Group AG – all proposals approved
Media Release

Zurich, March 20, 2024

Annual General Meeting of Bellevue Group AG – all proposals approved

At the Annual General Meeting on March 20, 2024, the shareholders of Bellevue Group AG approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors.

The current members of the Board of Directors Veit de Maddalena, Katrin Wehr-Seiter, Prof. Dr. Urs Schenker and Barbara Angehrn Pavik were re-elected for a one-year term as directors until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

An ordinary dividend of CHF 1.15 per share will be paid. Bellevue Group shares will trade ex-dividend on March 22, 2024. The payment is made on March 26, 2024, including the deduction of 35% withholding tax.

Contact
Media Relations:
Jürg Stähelin, IRF
Telephone: +41 43 244 81 51, ...

Investor Relations:
Stefano Montalbano, CFO Bellevue Group
Telephone: +41 44 267 67 00, ...

Bellevue
Bellevue is a specialized asset manager listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with core competencies covering healthcare strategies, alternative investments (including private equity) and selected niche strategies. Established in 1993, Bellevue, a House of Investment Ideas staffed by 100 professionals, generates attractive investment returns and creates value added for clients and shareholders alike. Bellevue managed assets of CHF 6.9 bn as of year-end 2023.


End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: Bellevue Group AG
Seestrasse 16
8700 Küsnacht
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 267 67 00
Fax: +41 44 267 67 01
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: CH0028422100
Valor: A0LG3Z
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
