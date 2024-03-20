PM Modi Hails India's Startup Ecosystem, Highlights Growth & Innovation

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 20 (KNN)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the Start-up Mahakumbh event on Wednesday, celebrated India's ascension as the world's third-largest start-up ecosystem, boasting a remarkable tally of over 1.25 lakh start-ups and 110 unicorns.

Highlighting the significant employment contribution of these start-ups, he noted that they engage more than 12 lakh individuals, while also acknowledging India's registration of over 12,000 patents.

He further stated that this growth is not confined to metro cities, but has permeated as a social culture nationwide. "India's start-up ecosystem is flourishing at an unprecedented rate, driven by the youth. This is not limited to metro cities, it has now become a social culture," Prime Minister Modi said.

Emphasising that this growth transcends metropolitan boundaries, Prime Minister Modi underscored its evolution into a nationwide social phenomenon.

"India's start-up ecosystem is flourishing at an unprecedented rate, propelled by the youth. This phenomenon isn't confined to urban centres, it has become ingrained in our social fabric," he stated.

Reflecting on India's start-up landscape, the Prime Minister observed a shift in mind set among Indians, transitioning from being mere 'job seekers' to aspiring 'job creators.'

He envisioned that attendees of the event would not only witness the start-ups of today but also envision the unicorns and decacorns of tomorrow.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Prime Minister Modi remarked, "Today, the energy and vibe are incredible! As I walked through the stalls and witnessed your innovations, I could sense that India's future holds numerous unicorns and decacorns."

Accompanied by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Startup Mahakumbh at the Bharat Mandapam.

