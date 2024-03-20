Whatfix Named A Leader In Inaugural IDC Marketscape: Worldwide DAP 2024 Vendor Assessment

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) San Jose, Calif., Bangalore, India

Whatfix , the global leader among digital adoption platforms (DAP), today announced being named a Leader in the inaugural IDC MarketScape: Worldwide DAP 2024 Vendor Assessment. Whatfix was recognized for its strengths in mobile and desktop adoption, AI-powered innovation, analytics, content life cycle, and personalization.





“We are excited to be recognized as a leader in the inaugural IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Digital Adoption Platforms," said Khadim Batti, Co-founder and CEO of Whatfix . "Our multiproduct strategy and core AI investments are yielding significant rewards, while our unwavering customer obsession and partnership strategy have been instrumental in our success. We believe this recognition reinforces our dedication to innovation and user-centricity, positioning us as a leader in the DAP industry.”





The report highlights multiple strengths that distinguish Whatfix in the market.





Mobile and desktop applications : Whatfix offers comprehensive support for both mobile and desktop apps, with expertise in serving clients on desktop applications such as Microsoft Teams, SAP, and Oracle. Also, Whatfix delivers support for common mobile accessibility issues so that field employees can respond to problems and get back to work. Mobile product analytics lets organizations track employee interactions to identify necessary points of improvement.

AI-powered innovation : With a product roadmap centered around AI, the Whatfix platform incorporates AI innovations to enable speedy content creation and maintenance. As a result, users have increased control over content, without the need for coding or technical expertise.



Analytics : Whatfix's AI-powered product analytics track application utilization and user drop-off points, guidance analytics to gauge content engagement, and enterprise insights to gain visibility into licensing utilization and adoption.

Content life cycle management : Whatfix intends to focus on streamlining content creation, maintenance, and consumption. The platform offers multiformat content generation capabilities for managing content, which can help IT and learning and development teams improve time to proficiency. Personalization : Whatfix incorporates an intelligence-powered personalization engine that results in the speedy discovery of content for efficient decision-making. Customers praise Whatfix for its personalized user experience, quality technical support, and ease of use.





Jill Busch, Director of Learning and Development at ManpowerGroup , said, "Whatfix is a valued transformation partner, and the DAP is a key component of our digital strategy, simplifying complex processes and empowering our teams for seamless navigation in the digital landscape.”





"For enterprises navigating the complexities of technological disruption, investing in a Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) can be pivotal in maintaining agility and competitiveness. By 2027, 80% of G1000 organizations will mitigate technical skills shortages using digital adoption platforms. As the DAP market matures, it addresses broader business challenges, including change management, software spending optimization, data integrity, enterprise-wide search, and improved customer and employee experiences,” said Gina Smith, PhD, Research Director of IT Skills for Digital Business at IDC .





“Organizations that deploy DAPs see increased employee productivity (40%), greater operational efficiency (40%), improved customer experience (34%), and better employee experience (31%)."“Whatfix was recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Adoption Platforms 2024 Vendor Assessment for strengths in analytics, content life cycle, mobile and desktop applications, AI-powered innovation, and personalization."





The report noted,“In 2024, Whatfix will continue deploying AI to improve overall user experience. For example, the system will detect user indecisiveness in an application and proactively suggest appropriate workflows. Also, Whatfix is currently working on designing bots and assistants that can accept natural language instructions from users.”





This study utilizes the IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model to examine the current set of DAP software offerings. It is the first IDC MarketScape to cover this technology area. For the 2024 report, IDC evaluated 13 DAP software providers. IDC is widely considered one of the top global market intelligence firms for its data-driven approach to research and over 60 years in the industry.







For more information, access the report excerpt, here .





About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.





About Whatfix

Whatfix empowers anyone, anywhere, to have scalable success with the technology they use every day, achieving greater knowledge, expanding capability, and unlocking productivity for themselves and their organizations. Whatfix's Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) integrates seamlessly with applications to enable users, providing in-context information and guidance to immediately increase individual capability and collectively amplify productivity. The organization has seven offices globally in the US, India, UK, Germany, Singapore, and Australia, and works with Fortune 500 companies around the world. Whatfix has raised $140 million to date, and is backed by marquee investors including Softbank Vision Fund 2, Sequoia Capital India, and Cisco Investments. For more information, visit the Whatfix website.