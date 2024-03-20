(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Accelerating Immersive Innovation: Growth Opportunities Sparked by Evolving Customer Perspectives on the Metaverse

By Frost & Sullivan

With high-speed connectivity bringing billions of people online, digital content and services are poised to revolutionize the global economy. This surge in digital consumption, catalyzed by advancements in),, the, and innovative business models is escalating the demand for robust infrastructure and services that help enterprises augment customer experience (CX). Now, evolving work styles and new communication modalities are casting the limelight onlike), and the. This is unleashing new opportunities to infuse real-world environments across healthcare, design, manufacturing, retail, automotive mobility, entertainment, and marketing with innovative digital features. But enterprises are grappling to harness the full potential of the metaverse, plagued by the complexities of integrating the right technologies that support their growth goals.

As consumers change their primary means of consumption, embracing 3D worlds to leave behind traditional channels like TV or internet browsers, businesses face the pressure to build their brand presence in immersive environments of the future. The question arises – How will you equip your teams to track and analyze the impact of different immersive technologies against the growth opportunities they spark?

Grabbing the Immersive Technology Advantage

Did You Know:



The top 3 applications of immersive services are workforce communication and collaboration ( 48% ), marketing and advertising ( 46% ), and product design and development ( 46% ).

65% of IT Decision Makers (ITDMs) have moderate to low levels of knowledge about immersive digital services and the metaverse. This highlights the need for providers to drive customer awareness around new solution portfolios and capabilities.

Technology giants like HP , Meta , Microsoft , and Lenovo are rapidly accelerating innovation in extended reality (XR) to commercialize and democratize XR devices. Tapping into new customer channels , supercharging marketing strategies , and augmenting internal workflows emerge as the top 3 benefits of capitalizing on disruptive metaverse technologies.

Do You Have What It Takes to Become a Trailblazer in the Evolving IoT Ecosystem?

The combination of IoT and MEC is revolutionizing various industries, enabling new applications over hyperconnected wireless networks. In a landscape marred by industry convergence, shifting regulatory mandates, and increasing data volumes, being recognized as a“ Companies to Action ” in the IoT and Edge ecosystem requires strategic vision and innovation. This entails delivering cutting-edge technologies, comprehensive solutions, and robust growth strategies to meet evolving customer needs with compelling go-to-market strategies.

Which business models and collaborative partnerships will help your teams accelerate innovation in IoT to maximize competitive differentiation?

