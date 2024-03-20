Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) Unveils New E-Boat Model, Names New CFO In Preparation For Industry Growth

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



The global electric boats market is forecast to more than double in size, increasing from $3.3 billion in 2023 to $7.7 billion by 2030

Vision Marine's unveiling of its newest e-boat offering, the Phantom, couldn't have come at more opportune time The company's new chief financial officer brings invaluable expertise and insight in manufacturing, production and delivery

As the electric boat sector is projected to double in value in the next few years, companies operating in the industry are positioning themselves to meet - and even exceed - the expectations this growth could create. For example,

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ: VMAR) , a global leader and innovator in the performance electric recreational boating market, has made two key announcements recently: the company unveiled its Phantom vessel, a new rotomolded, recyclable, and hard-to-damage boat ( ), and it named an industry veteran as it transitions to the manufacturing and delivery phase ( ).

The global electric boats market is on the cusp of significant growth, with the market forecast to more than double in size, increasing from $3.3 billion in 2023 to $7.7 billion by 2030, reported ResearchandMarket ( ).“This remarkable expansion is set to soar at a...

