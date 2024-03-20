Life Electric Vehicles Holdings Inc. (LFEV) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Life EV Group in December 2023 announced its acquisition of a 40% interest in LEV Manufacturing through a share exchange

LEV Manufacturing Inc. in July 2023 acquired Serial 1 Cycle Company, an e-bike maker founded by Harley-Davidson

In February 2022, the company announced a name change to Life Electric Vehicles Holdings Inc. In November 2021, Second Street Capital Inc. merged with Life Electric Vehicles Holdings Inc.

Life Electric Vehicles Holdings (OTC: LFEV)

(d/b/a Life EV Group), along with its subsidiaries, is a developer, manufacturer and distributor in the light electric vehicle industry. The company's business model focuses on the launch, acquisition and consolidation of multiple brands of e-bikes, e-trikes, e-scooters and light EVs with the aim of positioning itself as an industry leader for the American micro-mobility market.

The light electric vehicle industry, mainly e-bikes, is fast becoming a leading form of EV sales in the U.S. and Europe. In addition to offering ready-to-ride electric vehicles, Life EV Group intends to distribute individual components, including motors, batteries, chargers, controllers and EV parts, to...

