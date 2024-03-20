Biomednewsbreaks - Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) Board Approves 1-For-10 Reverse Stock Split

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Longeveron (NASDAQ: LGVN) , a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines for unmet medical needs, has announced a 1-for-10 reverse split of the company's Class A common stock. The move was approved by the company's board of directors during a special stockholder meeting. According to the announcement, the reverse split will become effective at 11:59 p.m. ET on March 26, 2024. Following that, the company's Class A common stock will begin trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market on a split-adjusted basis.“The reverse split is intended to increase the per share trading price of the company's common stock to enable the company to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market,” said the company in the press release.“The reverse split will automatically convert every 10 current shares of the company's common stock, whether issued and outstanding or held by the company as treasury stock, into one share of fully paid and nonassessable common stock.”

Longeveron is a clinical-stage, biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's lead investigational product is Lomecel-B(TM), an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell (“MSC”) formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-B has multiple potential mechanisms of action that promote tissue repair and healing with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. The underlying mechanism(s) of action that may lead to the tissue repair programs include the stimulation of new blood vessel formation, modulation of the immune system, reduction in tissue fibrosis, and the stimulation of endogenous cells to divide and increase the numbers of certain specialized cells in the body. Longeveron is currently pursuing three pipeline indications: Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, Alzheimer's disease, and Aging-related Frailty. To learn more about the company, visit

