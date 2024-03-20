(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FuelPositive (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) , a leading green ammonia company, has selected Counsel Public Affairs as its communications and marketing agency of record; the two companies entered into an initial 12-month agreement. According to the announcement, FuelPositive conducted a thorough search and selected Counsel for its reputation as Canada's most effective public affairs firm and because of its specialization in government relations, strategic communications and integrated campaigns. In addition to PR support, Counsel will provide investor relations communications support.“We are thrilled to welcome Counsel Public Affairs as our newly appointed agency of record,” said FuelPositive chief impact officer Luna Clifford in the press release.“Under the dynamic leadership of Logan Ross, senior vice president of communications and campaigns, Counsel's team possesses a targeted understanding of our technology and audiences. After an extensive search, we firmly believe Counsel is the ideal strategic choice to meet FuelPositive's expanding communications and marketing needs. With FuelPositive's strategic focus on sales and manufacturing in Canada and Manitoba, we actively pursued an agency equipped with comprehensive knowledge of these markets and having a long track record of supporting clients in the green energy and the agtech sector. Counsel is strategically positioned to capitalize on increasing government support and awareness at provincial, federal and global levels. Their deep understanding of government policies and programs will help us effectively leverage strategic opportunities.”

About FuelPositive

Corporation

FuelPositive is at the forefront of Canadian technology and is committed to delivering sustainable, environmentally responsible green ammonia solutions. The company's innovative approach includes on-farm/on-site, containerized green ammonia production systems, effectively eliminating carbon emissions. FuelPositive's commercial green ammonia systems are versatile and serve multiple applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for grain drying, internal combustion engines and hydrogen storage for fuel cells and other sectors. The company's main customer base consists of farmers, who currently utilize 80% of the global ammonia production. The company addresses these nitrogen fertilizer needs while advocating for environmental change. FuelPositive leverages Canada's expertise in technology and environmental stewardship to empower communities worldwide against food insecurity. The company is shaping a more resilient future for generations through collaboration and innovation. For more information about the company, visit

