Cannabisnewsbreaks Software Effective Solutions Corp.'S (SFWJ) Eko2o S.A.S Eyes Expansion Into Costa Rica And Central America

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Eko2o S.A.S., a leader in sustainable agricultural technologies and a majority-owned subsidiary of

Software Effective Solutions (OTC: SFWJ) (d/b/a MedCana) , today announced its strategic plans to expand operations into Costa Rica and the broader Central American market. The initiative aligns with Eko2o's mission to promote sustainable agriculture and innovative technology solutions around the globe.“Costa Rica and Central America are regions known for their commitment to environmental sustainability and high agricultural potential. This makes them the perfect match for Eko2o's mission and expertise,” said Juan Ricardo Velez, CEO of Eko2o.“We are excited about the opportunity to collaborate with local farmers and businesses to promote sustainable agriculture that benefits both the economy and the ecosystem.”

To view the full article, visit



About MedCana

MedCana, operating under Software Effective Solutions Corp., is a pioneer in the integration of technology and agriculture, focusing on the cannabis and emerging technologies in agriculture. With a vision to revolutionize the industry through innovation, MedCana is dedicated to acquiring and partnering with companies that align with its mission of promoting sustainable and technologically advanced agricultural practices. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SFWJ are available in the company's newsroom at



