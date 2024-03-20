Tesla To Bump Up Model Y Prices In Selected European Markets

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Texas-based electric vehicle giant Tesla has announced that it will

increase Model Y prices

in select European markets by around $2,177 beginning on March 22, 2024. The announcement comes just days after Tesla said on social media platform X that it would raise prices for the Model Y electric car in the United States by $1,000 from next month. On March 1, 2024, the pioneering EV maker increased prices for the long-range and rear-wheel drive variants of the Model Y

by $1,000

to $48,990 and $43,990 respectively.

Although Tesla has been the top-selling battery electric vehicle (BEV) company on the globe for most of the past decade, it has been facing...

