Investornewsbreaks LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSX.V: LQWD) (OTCQB: LQWDF) Enters Partnership With Leading Data Analytics Solutions Provider

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) LQWD Technologies (TSX.V: LQWD) (OTCQB: LQWDF) , a leading infrastructure and liquidity provider for the Bitcoin Lightning Network as well as a holder of Bitcoin as an operational asset, is partnering with Amboss Technologies Inc. as a premiere Lightning Network liquidity service provider (“LSP”). As part of the partnership, LQWD will contribute an initial 10 Bitcoin in liquidity, with plans to deploy more throughout the partnership. In addition, the company will provide an array of services, including offering liquidity and earning fees for routing transactions on the Lightning Network. Amboss has built a reputation for providing data analytics solutions specifically tailored for the Bitcoin Lightning Network; the company provides products to create an orderly market on the Lightning Network.“This partnership enables LQWD to deploy more of our company-owned Bitcoin while potentially capturing significant transaction volume and generating yield on our Bitcoin holdings,” said LQWD Technologies CEO Shone Anstey in the press release.“Importantly, we maintain full sovereignty and custody throughout the process. This strategic alliance signifies a significant step forward for both LQWD and Amboss, as we work together to enhance liquidity and efficiency within the Bitcoin Lightning Network ecosystem.”

About LQwD Technologies Corp.

LQWD is a Bitcoin Lightning Network liquidity provider focused on developing payment infrastructure and solutions accelerating the global megatrend of Bitcoin adoption through the Lightning Network. LQWD also owns Bitcoin that is used as an operating asset establishing nodes and payment channels on the Lightning Network. For more information, please visit .

