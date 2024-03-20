Investornewsbreaks - Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT) Awarded Default Judgment In Lawsuit, Enters Key Agreement With LA-Based Distributor

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT) , a pioneer in innovative well-being solutions, has won its lawsuit against Capybara Research and Igor Appelboom. The company had cited securities fraud and tortious interference in the suit, citing a defamatory, unfounded and malicious article published by the defendants. According to the announcement, the Default Judgment marks a significant victory in Safety Shot's legal battle and represents complete vindication for the company. The announcement also noted that, in a separate settlement agreement, Benzinga has agreed to retract and remove the defamatory story from its website.“We are very pleased that the court has awarded us this judgment,” said Safety Shot CEO Jarrett Boon in the press release.“Being awarded this default judgment is a tremendous victory against Capybara and Igor Appelboom and a complete vindication for the company. Their ill-advised and illegal market manipulation violated securities laws and improperly interfered with our business.”

Safety Shot also announced that it has entered a new distributing partnership with Launch 33 Brands, a leading LA-based brand-building agency and distributor. According to the announcement, the new collaboration will amplify the company's presence in the Southern California market. The company will work with Launch 33 Brands, which was founded by Dan Courtney, to execute a strategic brand building and placement plan of Safety Shot products in more than 250 key retail accounts across the Los Angeles area.“We are thrilled to join forces with Launch 33 Brands to bring Safety Shot to even more consumers in Los Angeles,” said Safety Shot chief growth officer Josh Wagner in the press release.“Dan Courtney's expertise and Launch 33 Brands extensive network will undoubtedly accelerate our mission to promote safer drinking habits and expand our footprint in this key market.”

About Safety Shot Inc.

Safety Shot has developed a first-of-its-kind beverage that makes users feel better faster from the effects of alcohol by reducing blood alcohol content and increasing mental clarity. Safety Shot leverages scientifically proven ingredients to enhance metabolic pathways responsible for breaking down blood alcohol levels. The formulation includes a tailored selection of all-natural vitamins, minerals and nootropics, promoting faster alcohol breakdown and aiding in recovery and rehydration. Safety Shot has been available for retail purchase since the first week of December 2023

and

In addition, the company plans to introduce business-to-business sales to distributors, retailers, restaurants and bars in 2024.

.

