Investornewsbreaks IGC Pharma Inc. (NYSE American: IGC) To Participate At Benzinga Virtual Healthcare Summit 2024

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) IGC Pharma (NYSE American: IGC) , a company focused on Alzheimer's disease and developing innovative solutions to address this devastating illness, has announced that its CEO Ram Mukunda and Vice President Claudia Grimaldi will participate in a fireside chat at the

Benzinga Virtual Healthcare Summit 2024 . The event is slated to take place on March 20, with Mukunda and Grimaldi's presentation for IGC Pharma scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. ET. Interested parties should visit



to register for the event.

To view the full press release, visit



About IGC Pharma Inc.

IGC Pharma is focused on Alzheimer's disease, developing innovative solutions to address this devastating illness. The company's mission is to transform the landscape of Alzheimer's treatment with a robust pipeline of five promising drug candidates. IGC-AD1 and LMP target the hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease, including neuroinflammation, Aβ plaques and neurofibrillary tangles. IGC-AD1 is currently undergoing a Phase 2 clinical trial for agitation in dementia associated with Alzheimer's (clinicaltrials , CT05543681). TGR-63 disrupts the progression of Alzheimer's by targeting Aβ plaques. IGC-M3, currently in preclinical development, aims to inhibit the aggregation of Aβ plaques, potentially impacting early-stage Alzheimer's. IGC-1C, also in preclinical stages, targets tau protein and neurofibrillary tangles, representing a forward-thinking approach to Alzheimer's therapy. In addition to its drug development pipeline, IGC Pharma is seeking to leverage artificial intelligence (“AI”) for Alzheimer's research. The company's AI projects encompass various areas, including clinical trial optimization and early detection of Alzheimer's.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to IGC are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN