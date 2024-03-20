Investornewsbreaks Sustain Socal To Showcase Intersection Of Innovation And Sustainability At Upcoming Event

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sustain Southern California (“Sustain SoCal”) today announced plans to host the Building Sustainable Communities conference slated to take place at The Cove at UCI Beall Applied Innovation in Irvine, California, on Thursday, April 4, 2024. The demand for intelligent eco-conscious solutions has become increasingly urgent amid increased global population and urbanization. This one-of-a-kind conference is where innovation meets sustainability.“Over the past century, and particularly the last two decades, urbanization has surged at an unprecedented pace. While cities are vital for access to housing, employment, infrastructure, and essential services, unchecked development exacts a heavy toll, evidenced by the escalating threats of climate change and environmental degradation,” said C. Scott Kitcher, president and CEO of Sustain SoCal.“It is imperative that we reimagine our approach to urbanization and pave the way for smarter, greener and more resilient cities. We are delighted to host the 'Building Sustainable Communities' conference, where seasoned speakers and practitioners will offer their unique perspectives to a diverse audience. The rapid innovation presents exciting opportunities in this realm, making this event essential for anyone invested in the future of our cities, particularly in Southern California and beyond.”
To view the full press release, visit
About Sustain SoCal
Sustain SoCal, a non-profit organization, accelerates sustainability and economic growth through innovation, collaboration and education in Southern California. The organization has a ten-year history in exploring and implementing pragmatic, real-world solutions to the challenges created by growth, change and inefficiency. It conducts conferences, workshops and networking events that lead to initiatives that positively impact the region's economic progress and sustainability. For more information, visit .
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN20032024000224011066ID1108001839
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.