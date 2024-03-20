Investornewsbreaks Sustain Socal To Showcase Intersection Of Innovation And Sustainability At Upcoming Event

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sustain Southern California (“Sustain SoCal”) today announced plans to host the Building Sustainable Communities conference slated to take place at The Cove at UCI Beall Applied Innovation in Irvine, California, on Thursday, April 4, 2024. The demand for intelligent eco-conscious solutions has become increasingly urgent amid increased global population and urbanization. This one-of-a-kind conference is where innovation meets sustainability.“Over the past century, and particularly the last two decades, urbanization has surged at an unprecedented pace. While cities are vital for access to housing, employment, infrastructure, and essential services, unchecked development exacts a heavy toll, evidenced by the escalating threats of climate change and environmental degradation,” said C. Scott Kitcher, president and CEO of Sustain SoCal.“It is imperative that we reimagine our approach to urbanization and pave the way for smarter, greener and more resilient cities. We are delighted to host the 'Building Sustainable Communities' conference, where seasoned speakers and practitioners will offer their unique perspectives to a diverse audience. The rapid innovation presents exciting opportunities in this realm, making this event essential for anyone invested in the future of our cities, particularly in Southern California and beyond.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Sustain SoCal

Sustain SoCal, a non-profit organization, accelerates sustainability and economic growth through innovation, collaboration and education in Southern California. The organization has a ten-year history in exploring and implementing pragmatic, real-world solutions to the challenges created by growth, change and inefficiency. It conducts conferences, workshops and networking events that lead to initiatives that positively impact the region's economic progress and sustainability. For more information, visit .

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN