Experts On Spiritual, Physical Benefits Of Fasting

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Fasting has multiple health benefits for people in addition to being a good spiritual exercise, experts say.

Fasting is the third pillar of Islam. Almighty Allah has ordered all Muslims to perform the obligation for one month every year.

Health benefits

Dr. Syed Farid Shah Rafiyee, a specialist at the Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan Hospital, told Pajhwok Afghan News fasting has spiritual, mental, physical and health benefits besides rewards from God for Muslims.

He said:“The human digestive system always remains busy absorbing food. It is considered one of the busiest systems of the body. But in the state of fasting, the digestive system gets some time to relax.”

Rafiyee insisted fasting relaxed the stomach, whose acidity was neutralised by bile instead of food and its ulcer was prevented.

Every human being eats daily for 11 months, when part of the food consumed changes into fat and gets accumulated in the body as a lump.

But during the month of Ramadan, the same fat is burnt, causing the loss of weight too, according to him.

The fat accumulated in the body, if not reduced or burnt, leads to health problems such as heart disease, obesity, blood pressure, diabetes, cancer and so on.

Due to the fact that fasting has an educational role, people try to refrain from doing ugly and obscene things. As a result, it has a positive impact on the mental health of people.

Rafiyee added:“During the fasting period, the level of some hormones increases in the body, such as the hormone of joy, so everyone feels happy and relaxed.”

Earlier, Psychiatrist Dr. Faizullah Kakar had said:“In addition to other benefits, fasting creates new brain cells which improve the power of reasoning and reduce mental diseases such as cerebral palsy and Alzheimer.”

Recommendations

Dr. Rafiyee advises people to avoid overeating during the month of Ramadan, because eating a lot causes problems for the digestive system.

During this month, a regular diet regime be arranged and everyone should avoid consuming spicy and sour foods in Iftar. This type of food causes stomach inflammation.

He underlined the importance of eating good food during the Sehri time:“Skipping the Sehri has a direct impact on the stomach. Keeping the stomach empty puts pressure on it and causes ulcer or inflammation.”

Fasting is the crux of piety

Religious scholar, Mufti Shams Ur Rahman Frotan told Pajhwok Allah has made fasting obligatory for Muslims. The philosophy behind fasting is to observe piety. When someone fasts, his/her stomach becomes empty and they overcome lust. The eyes, ears and tongue do not commit sins. In this way, piety is promoted by fasting.”

The Prophet (PBUH) also invited Muslims to observe fasting and he called it important for health, the scholar added.

He quoted the Prophet of Allah as saying the obligation of fasting is make the rich realise the condition of the poor. When hungry or thirsty, the rich are encouraged to help the poor with money and food.

Frotan commented:“Additionally, Ramadan strengthens resistance in the human body. When a fasting man avoids eating, drinking and sleeping with his spouse - acts that are otherwise permissible - he escapes a sin...”

