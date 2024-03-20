ITDA Announces Competitive Bidding For 12 Investment Opportunities

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Internal Trade Development Authority (ITDA) has revealed that 11 regional and local investors are vying for 12 new investment opportunities. These opportunities span across 8 governorates, covering a total of up to 405 feddan.

This initiative is part of ITDA's ongoing efforts to foster successful private-sector partnerships and to attract substantial direct investments.

Walid Saif, the Vice President of ITDA, remarked that the authority's achievements in recent years have bolstered investor confidence. He emphasized the authority's role in facilitating partnerships that have generated thousands of jobs nationwide, attracting both local and international investors.

Saif highlighted ITDA's commitment to removing barriers for investors through regular monitoring and support. He pointed out that the new investment opportunities are open to companies engaged in the creation, development, and management of commercial and logistical zones.

The lease terms are set for 25 years, with the option to renew. Interested parties should note that inquiries will be accepted until Sunday, 28 April 2024, and proposals must be submitted by 9 June 2024.