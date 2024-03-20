New Draft Law To Establish Emergency Relief Fund For Irregular Workers: Social Solidarity Minister

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Nevine El-Kabbaj, the Minister of Social Solidarity, presided over the Ministerial Committee for the Protection and Empowerment of Irregular Workers' meeting. This meeting was convened as part of the presidential directives to devise a framework for the protection of irregular workers and to strategize their economic and social care and empowerment.

At this meeting, the Minister declared the completion of a draft law to create an emergency relief fund for irregular workers. The law's objective is to bring them into the fold of social protection and to offer support during epidemics, economic downturns, and social crises. This initiative is part of a larger vision aimed at enhancing the conditions of this workforce segment.

The Minister detailed that the draft is under review by a committee led by a legal advisor to the Cabinet, with representatives from the Ministries of Social Solidarity, Labor, Finance, Planning, and Economic Development. Following the Cabinet's endorsement, the draft will be forwarded to the House of Representatives for ratification.

El-Kabbaj noted that the committee, established by Prime Minister Resolution No. 2183 of 2020, is working diligently to fulfill President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's instructions. These include assessing the informal sector's dynamics and devising integration mechanisms to bolster economic growth. The President has also called for an analysis of the challenges and hazards faced by informal workers, who are particularly vulnerable due to the absence of formal contracts and social protection.

Moreover, the committee is tasked with delivering a report on its findings to President Al Sisi and the Prime Minister within two months. El-Kabbaj highlighted that current estimates place the number of irregular workers at approximately 10 million. This includes fishermen, contractors, agricultural laborers, drivers, waste recycling workers, delivery personnel, street vendors, domestic workers, and others engaged in sporadic and unofficial work.

Mervat Sabreen, Assistant Minister of Solidarity for Social Protection Networks, elaborated on the ministry's efforts to extend social protection to various groups of irregular workers. This includes cash assistance or aid via civil associations, as well as provisions for food, health insurance, and unemployment benefits.

Earlier this year, the Ministry introduced the“Crafts” card, offering financial and non-financial services to artisans. It is also actively working to broaden the scope of social and insurance protection. This encompasses providing lenient financing in collaboration with Nasser Social Bank and the banking sector, along with training and skill development for project management to assist small business management, in addition to marketing, financial inclusion, and technical support services.

Sabreen further mentioned the Ministry's partnership with CAPMAS and the National Center for Social and Criminological Research. Together, they are conducting surveys to enumerate irregular workers, categorize them, and compile accurate statistics based on a verified and comprehensive data system. This initiative is anticipated to facilitate government intervention during crises, as demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic when financial aid was distributed to certain groups of irregular workers, including fishermen, day laborers, and tour guides.