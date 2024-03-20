Ministry Of Local Development Outlines Plans For Industrial Zones Across Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Ministry of Local Development, led by Minister Hisham Amna, is committed to fostering investment across Egypt's governorates. The Ministry's strategy includes developing a clear vision of each governorate's competitive strengths and potential investment areas. Efforts are underway to enhance land connectivity with essential utilities and services, establish modern infrastructure, tap into a vast consumer market, and leverage a skilled workforce. Additionally, the Ministry is focused on providing investment guarantees and attractive incentives tailored to the unique resources of each governorate.

To this end, the Ministry has allocated EGP 15m, supplementing the EGP 50m previously sanctioned, to finalize strategic and comprehensive plans for 67 industrial zones within 23 governorates. Of these, 58 zones are being developed by the Military Survey Management, while nine are under the guidance of various consulting firms. These zones will be integral to Egypt's new investment map, showcasing diverse opportunities and positioning the governorates as competitive export hubs.

Minister Amna confirmed the approval of detailed plans for industrial zones in five governorates: Beni Suef, Qalyubia, Dakahlia, Beheira, and Ismailia. This brings the total to 58 regions across 18 governorates with ongoing planning. Furthermore, 20 plans for zones in seven governorates-North Sinai, Beni Suef, Cairo, Kafr El-Sheikh, Sharqia, Fayoum, and Matrouh-are under review by the Industrial Development Authority.

The Ministry underscores the vital role of industrial zone development in stimulating investment, creating jobs, reducing unemployment, and expediting the growth of governorates, particularly in Upper Egypt.