Toobit Announces Listing Of CULO (CULO) For Spot Trading On March 21, 2024, At 9AM UTC

Toobit is thrilled to announce the listing of CULO (CULO) for spot trading, scheduled to commence on March 21, 2024, at 9 AM UTC. CULO is not just a viral meme on the Polygon network; it's a movement, a culture, and a passion for many crypto enthusiasts.

About CULO (CULO)

CULO, the viral meme of the Polygon network, has transcended its status as a mere internet sensation to become a symbol of passion, love, and community. More than just a meme, CULO represents a culture embraced by a growing number of enthusiasts within the crypto space.

Key Features and Purpose

– Viral Meme with Purpose: CULO is not only THE MEME OF POLYGON; it's a movement that embodies passion, love, and cake. With a dedicated community of supporters, CULO has become a cultural phenomenon within the Polygon network.

– AI Contract Scanner – CULOSCANNER: CULO comes equipped with the AI contract scanner, CULOSCANNER, a valuable tool for enthusiast investors navigating the promising lands of the Polygon (POL) network. The CULOSCANNER provides insights and analysis to empower investors in their decision-making process.

Tokenomics

– Total Supply: CULO boasts a total token supply of 1 trillion tokens, ensuring ample availability for users and investors alike.

– Tax Structure: CULO implements a tax structure of 3% on both buys and sells, contributing to the token's ecosystem and sustainability.

Experience the Culture with CULO

Join the vibrant CULO community and be part of a movement that celebrates passion, love, and cake! Engage with fellow enthusiasts, explore meme culture, and leverage the CULOSCANNER to make informed investment decisions on the Polygon network.

Toobit invites you to experience the culture, passion, and community that defines the Polygon network. Embrace the spirit of CULO and join the journey of meme culture on the forefront of blockchain innovation. For more information and to start trading CULO (CULO) on March 21, 2024, at 9 AM UTC, visit Toobit's platform .

About Toobit:

Toobit is committed to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a diverse range of digital assets. Toobit offers a range of trading options, including futures contract trading, spot trading, OTC, and various other modes. Since the platform's inception, its primary focus has been on guaranteeing transparent and fair transactions while ensuring ample market depth and liquidity. Continuously expanding its offerings, Toobit is dedicated to catering to the ever-evolving needs of the cryptocurrency community.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Yvonne Z.

Email: ...

Website: