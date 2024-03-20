HSBC Welcomes More Qatari Graduates

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HSBC Qatar has welcomed 33 Qatari-sponsored students to its Sponsorship Programme in its latest recruitment cycle as part of its ongoing investment in Qatari talent.

Abdul Hakeem Mostafawi, CEO of HSBC Qatar, said:“One of the four pillars of HSBC's strategy is to 'Energise for Growth', which means creating a dynamic culture where the best people want to work. The enlistment of new talent underscores our commitment to developing and retaining individuals with the ambition to work in an organisation that values personal growth and development. These young people are truly outstanding talents and we look forward to seeing them develop as integral members of our team.”

Mohamed al-Sultan, head of Human Resources at HSBC, highlighted the bank's commitment to fostering growth:“We offer a unique working experience that has many opportunities for learning, travelling, and growing locally and internationally. Aspiring employees are impressed by the bank's progressive approach to hybrid working and achieving a sustainable work-life balance for our colleagues.”

HSBC has been working closely with the Ministry of Labour in the development of this programme. The initiative includes comprehensive on-the-job training and provides opportunities to work across various business areas within the bank. Additionally, recruits benefit from mentorship from established HSBC specialists who guide them through their personal and career development journeys.

Hussain Ali al-Sharshani, head of Nationalisation and Local Talent at HSBC Qatar, expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Labour for supporting the programme and underscored how this collaboration helps align the bank's strategy with the national vision. The bank's workforce now has 37% Qatari nationals and continues to build on a strong talent pool.

The sponsorship programme offers students a monthly salary while studying and an opportunity to gain valuable work experience to develop their skills.

