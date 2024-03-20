Waseef Hosts Iftar Tents

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Wassef, a pioneer in property and facility management services, is hosting Iftar tents, organised by Qatar Charity at Barwa Village Al Wakra, targeting workers throughout the holy month of Ramadan, a statement said Wednesday.

