Waseef Hosts Iftar Tents


3/20/2024 2:08:24 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Wassef, a pioneer in property and facility management services, is hosting Iftar tents, organised by Qatar Charity at Barwa Village Al Wakra, targeting workers throughout the holy month of Ramadan, a statement said Wednesday.

