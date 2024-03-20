Cabinet Approves Regulation Of Land Transportation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held on Wednesday.

Following the meeting, HE the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi issued the following statement:

The Cabinet considered the topics on its agenda as follows:

First. Approval of a draft law promulgating the Rights of the Child Law, and referring it to the Shura Council.

Second. Approval of the draft decision of the Minister of Transportation issuing the executive regulations of Law No. (8) of 2019 regulating land transportation.

Third. Approval of a draft Cabinet decision appointing the administrative units that comprise the General Authority for Real Estate Sector Regulatory, and defining their jurisdiction.

Fourth. Approval of:

1. A draft agreement between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Kazakhstan on establishing a long-term strategic partnership to develop projects in the field of priority industries.

2. A draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the fields of social development and the family between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Tajikistan.

3. A draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of academic accreditation and qualifications between the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in the State of Qatar and the Association for the Advancement of International Business Schools in the United States of America.

4. A draft memorandum of understanding on sports cooperation between the Ministry of Sports and Youth in the State of Qatar and the Costa Rican Institute of Sport and the Recreation in the Republic of Costa Rica.

MENAFN20032024000067011011ID1108001798