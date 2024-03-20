Kazakh PM Arrives In Doha

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Oljas Bektenov arrived in Doha Wednesday on an official visit to the country. Bektenov and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Doha International Airport by HE the Minister of State Ahmed bin Mohammed and the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Qatar Arman Issagaliyev.

