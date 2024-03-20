Amir Hosts Iftar Banquet For Heads Of Diplomatic Missions

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani hosted an Iftar banquet Wednesday at Lusail Palace in honor of Their Excellencies heads of the diplomatic missions accredited to the State of Qatar, along with the Their Excellences ambassadors of the State of Qatar abroad and high-raking officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

His Highness the Personal Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, alongside a host of Their Excellencies Sheikhs, Ministers and high-ranking officials attended the banquet.

