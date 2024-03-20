Amir Meets Kazakhstan PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani met at his office at Lusail Palace on Wednesday with Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Oljas Abaiuly Bektenov, on the occasion of his visit to the country.

The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral co-operation between the two countries, the means to enhance them, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of joint interest.

The meeting was attended by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani.

