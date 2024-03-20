K-Pop Boy Band, Xikers, K-Beauty NACIFIC Body & Hair Ambassador

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Seoul, Korea – 19/03/2024 – (SeaPRwire ) – NACIFIC, the K-beauty brand, has revealed a new product 'Black Seagrass Body Series' release featuring brand new ambassadors xikers for hair & body care products in March.







Additionally, NACIFIC will launch a photocard event starting on the March 22th to celebrate the release of the new body care products and the selection of the boy group xikers as brand models.







The event will be held exclusively through the online NACIFIC official shops (Shopee, Amazon, Lazada, Walmart, etc.). xikers photocards will be given with the purchase of new products Black Seagrass Body Series, Blackhead All-Kill Black Block, and Shower Ball Set.

The newly launched NACIFIC Black Seagrass Body Series features key components derived from pristine deep-sea seaweed and contains 10,000ppm of seawater, effectively nurturing and hydrating dry skin. Comprising Body Scrub Wash (250ml), Body Lotion (250ml), and Body Mist (80ml), the body care product line offers a comprehensive skincare solution.

Hyunjun Roh, CEO of NACIFIC, stated,“xikers were selected as our new models based on their diverse charm, freshness, and vibrant energy, which effectively resonate with the values of our brand, promoting healthy beauty. We believe their image will effectively convey the essence of the brand. With the launch of this xikers photocard event, we anticipate a range of exciting collaborations between xikers and NACIFIC, and sincerely request your continued interest and support.”

Meanwhile, xikers has received a warm reception following their successful comeback with their 3rd mini-album,“HOUSE OF TRICKY: Trial And Error,” released on March 8th.

