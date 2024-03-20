Before, During And After: Preparing For Severe Weather

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on Built From Scratch

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the United States experienced 28 weather and climate disasters with losses exceeding $1 billion each in 2023. It's a stark difference to the three separate billion-dollar weather disasters reported in 1980.

With both the frequency and amount of damage done from severe weather and climate events on the rise each year, it's important to have a plan in place . March is the perfect time to begin preparing because it's often in early spring when tornadoes, hail, high winds and flooding are most prevalent.

In a typical year, around 1,200 tornadoes will strike the U.S. Since tornadoes start from thunderstorms and develop quickly, being prepared for a potential strike is critical. There are many things you can do now that will help you get ready and remain safe ahead of tornado season:



Check your forecast regularly

Sign up for your community's weather notifications

Identify a safe room in your home or a nearby safe building Create a plan for you and your family and practice

When a disaster strikes, The Home Depot Foundation stands ready to help. Each year, Team Depot, The Home Depot's associate volunteer force, builds thousands of disaster relief kits ahead of severe weather seasons. By preparing year-round, Team Depot and the Foundation's nonprofit partners can respond immediately to help communities in need.

Learn more about The Home Depot Foundation's commitment to supporting communities with natural disaster preparedness, short-term response and long-term recovery at HomeDepotFoundation .

Keep up with all the latest Home Depot news! Subscribe to our bi-weekly news update and get the top Built from Scratch stories delivered straight to your inbox.