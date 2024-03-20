(MENAFN
- 3BL) View the video above or watch "60 Seconds With Portfolio Manager, Tina Paris" here
.
At Principal®, we invest in what matters. And building talented teams is where it all begins.
Take 60 seconds to learn why Tina Paris, a portfolio manager within our asset management area, loves serving her clients and how she's pursuing her career goals.
Explore opportunities to join our team:
MENAFN20032024007202015466ID1108001787
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.