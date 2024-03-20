               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero Henkel's CSO Keynote


3/20/2024 2:02:21 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by Georgia Wilson on Sustainability Magazine

Opening Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – Ulrike Sapiro, Chief Sustainability Officer at Henkel began her keynote with honour and excitement at being the first to speak at the event.

"I'm super excited and very honoured to be trusted with kicking off these two very intense content-packed days that we'll have on sustainability – in particular Net zero,” said Ulrike.

