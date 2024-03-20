Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero Henkel's CSO Keynote

(MENAFN
- 3BL) Originally published by Georgia Wilson on Sustainability Magazine
Opening Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – Ulrike Sapiro, Chief Sustainability Officer at Henkel began her keynote with honour and excitement at being the first to speak at the event.
"I'm super excited and very honoured to be trusted with kicking off these two very intense content-packed days that we'll have on sustainability – in particular Net zero,” said Ulrike.
Continue reading here
MENAFN20032024007202015466ID1108001786
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.