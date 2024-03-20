Eco-Action Scales Climate Solutions On Atlanta's West Side

(MENAFN- 3BL) What do composting, plant-based diets, and home energy efficiency projects have in common?

They are all climate solutions that can be harnessed to reduce emissions while improving the quality of life for historically disinvested communities in Georgia.

Environmental Community Action (ECO-Action) is putting all of these solutions to work in Georgia communities using funding from a 2024-2025 Drawdown Georgia Climate Solutions & Equity Grant .

ECO-Action exists to promote a safe and healthy environment by helping Georgia communities organize to address environmental health hazards and pollution, particularly in vulnerable, low-income communities and communities of color. Their objective is to empower communities to become more resilient and better able to respond to environmental threats such as global warming, and to improve their environmental, social, and economic health and well-being.

ECO-Action's grant is funded by a collaborative of Georgia based family foundations including the R. Howard Dobbs, Jr. Foundation (Dobbs Fund), The Ray C. Anderson Foundation, Ghanta Family Foundation, The Reilly Family Fund, The Tull Charitable Foundation and The Wilbur & Hilda Glenn Family Foundation.

Read the full blog.