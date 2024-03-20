2024 Clean200tm List Includes Kimberly-Clark

(MENAFN- 3BL) Once again, Kimberly-Clark was named to the As You Sow and Corporate Knights Carbon Clean200TM list. This is the fifth time that we have made the list.

The Clean200 list ranks the top 200 publicly traded companies worldwide that are leading the way with solutions for a clean energy present and future. The Clean200 utilizes the Corporate Knights Sustainable Revenue database , which tracks companies by their 'clean revenues' in U.S. dollars and recognizes companies that are putting sustainability at the heart of their products, services and investments.

We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to sustainability and must commend our hardworking teams around the world who deliver on our purpose of Better Care for a Better World.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere for the sixth year in a row. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark or follow Kimberly-Clark on Facebook , Instagram or LinkedIn .