(MENAFN- 3BL) EPISODE SUMMARY
What does design thinking plastics for a future of sustainability mean? In Design Thinking Plastics Part 1, Tony Chambers, Founder of TC & Friends and former editor-in-chief of Wallpaper, delves into how design thinking reimagines the role of plastics in our lives, helps drive solutions for its end of life and its future in a circular world.
EPISODE NOTES
In part one of Design Thinking Plastics, we explore the history of how designers helped plastic become a core part of modern life. Tony Chambers, Founder of TC & Friends and former editor-in-chief of Wallpaper, delves into how design thinking is reimagining the role of plastics and how designers are pivoting to give a new life to plastics. From the role of producers and their responsibility to hyper-aware consumers and their perception of plastics, Tony explores how design thinking from the very outset of a product's life cycle can help address plastic waste and ensure its future in a circular world.
Host : Maithreyi Seetharaman
Show Producer : Lisa Desai
Sound Production : PhiLipp Schweidler, Department of Noise
Communications Advisor : Jonny West-Symes, Teneo
Artwork : Dow Creative Element
SHOW CONTRIBUTORS
Tony Chambers
Maithreyi Seetharaman
MENAFN20032024007202015466ID1108001775
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.