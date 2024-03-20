RC 16 Launching Ceremony: Janhvi Kapoor, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, And Others Join Grand Pooja Ceremony | Watch

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Telugu superstar Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor attended the launching ceremony of their next movie, currently titled RC 16, on Wednesday. Mythri Movie Makers announced the release of the movie, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, on Janhvi Kapoor's 27th birthday in March this year. In addition to Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, the launching ceremony of the movie was also attended by Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, and the film's cast and crew. Oscar-winning AR Rahman is the official music composer for the movie Read: HanuMan released on OTT: Where to watch Prasanth Varma's superhero film in HindiIn several videos shared on social media, Ram Charan can be seen arriving at the ceremony with his father, Chiranjeevi. In another video, the lead actress of the movie Janhvi Kapoor can be spotted joining the function in a sea-green saree and a shimmery blouse Read: Yodha Box Office Collection Day 5: Sidharth Malhotra's movie manages to earn ₹25.5 crore worldwideJanhvi Kapoor is trying her luck in the Telugu movie industry. In her second Telugu movie, the Bollywood actress is all set to work with Ram Charan. The movie was announced on her birthday and is tentatively titled RC 16. Kapoor was spotted with Ram Charan at the pooja ceremony. The ceremony was also attended by Ram Charan's wife, father and Janhvi Kapoor's father Boney Kapoor Read: Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 11: Ajay Devgn-Madhavan's 2024 supernatural movie mints ₹145 crore worldwideAbout the RC 16 movieThe movie is being created by Buchi Babu Sana and Mythri Movie Makers. \"Welcoming the celestial beauty on board for RC 16. Happy Birthday to the mesmerizing Janhvi Kapoor...\" the banner had posted on X on Janhvi Kapoor's birthday. She is set to mark her entry in the Telugu industry with Devara opposite Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. The movie will be released in October this year.
While confirming Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu film debut, Boney Kapoor had said in an interview that she had already shot for a film with Jr NTR. Sharing Janhvi Kapoor's experience, Boney Kapoor said that she is enjoying working on the movie and will start shooting with Ram Charan for her next movie.
