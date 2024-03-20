Spicejet Passenger Conceals Gold Worth ₹16 Lakh In Her Sandals, Held At Mumbai Airport | Watch

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The Mumbai Airports Customs officials on 20 March seized 240 grams of gold valued at over ₹16 lakhs, reported ANI quoting officials to details, the Indian national was traveling from Dubai to Mumbai vide Spicejet Flight SG 14 and the gold was found concealed in the sandals worn by passenger is the second incident in the past three days, as on 15 and 16 March, the customs also seized over 2.66 kilograms of gold valued at ₹1.46 crore and various electronic goods across five cases READ: International drug racket in Delhi: Film producer identified as mastermind; NCB, Delhi Police seize illegal substanceOne of the passengers even hid the gold bars in an ear-pods case, reported Free Press Journal from this, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone III on 16-17 March 2024, seized over 2.78 kgs of gold valued at ₹1.71 Crore and various electronic goods across 9 cases, Mangaluru customs on 20 March seized 96 grams of gold valued at ₹6,19,200 from the Bhatkal-based passenger who was traveling from Dubai on March 19 to details, the accused converted the seized gold into a paste and concealed it in between double-layered brown paper sheets it was secreted in a trolley bag in an attempt to be smuggled into India in January, gold valued at ₹50 lakh concealed in bottles of mayonnaise was seized from a passenger, traveling from Kuwait agency inputs.
