IBBI's Cost Tweak: The Case For And Against

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "New Delhi: Experts are divided over the merits of India's bankruptcy board's mandate requiring resolution professionals (RPs) to get advance approval for costs needed to keep a bankrupt company alive. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India's (IBBI) latest move is aimed at providing higher oversight of such spending.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.