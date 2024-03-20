Madhya Pradesh News: Bomb Threat At NSE Indore - Caller Threatens To Blow Up Exchange If 'American Stocks Not Bought'

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Hours after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Madhya Pradesh's Indore received a bomb threat call on Wednesday, March 20, the police said that it turned out to be a“hoax call”.Additional DCP of Crime Branch Rajesh Dandotiya said the police launched an investigation into the incident. After inquiry, the call was found to be bogus and the probe is ongoing, reported news agency ANI to reporters, he said,“An employee received a recorded voice call saying that to sell the India shares and buy all American shares and if you don't do that then NSE office will be blown up with a bomb. The police also searched the building with the bomb disposal squad. Subsequently, we came to know that all over India this kind of call has been received...”The recorded voice call came from an unknown number, which had left the workers and traders in the NSE building jittery READ: Bengaluru news: After Rameshwaram Cafe blast, explosives found near city school: ReportAfter receiving the threat call, the NSE authorities immediately informed the police about the incident. The police reached the spot with the bomb disposal squad and checked the premises DCP Rajesh Dandotiya said the police are still trying to trace the anonymous caller.
MENAFN20032024007365015876ID1108001756
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.