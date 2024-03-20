PM Modi Holds Talks With Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, Assures 'Consistent Support' Amid War With Russia

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit their countries after Lok Sabha elections. The request came during telephonic interactions on Wednesday evening that also saw the PM reiterate India's 'consistent support for all efforts for peace'.“Had a good conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on strengthening the India-Ukraine partnership. Conveyed India's consistent support for all efforts for peace and bringing an early end to the ongoing conflict. India will continue to provide humanitarian assistance guided by our people-centric approach,” Modi tweeted.

Zelensky also reiterated his gratitude towards India for supporting“Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, humanitarian aid, and active participation in Peace Formula meetings”.



MENAFN20032024007365015876ID1108001755