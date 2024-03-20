Pakistan News: Militants Open Fire In China-Operated Gwadar Port Complex 8 Terrorists Killed, Confirms Baloch CM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Pakistan News: Multiple blasts and gunfire have been reported from the China-operated Gwadar Port Authority Complex, located in the province of Balochistan, according to Dawn. The Majeed Brigade of the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack. According to reports, eight BLA militants have been killed in the encounter.\"Eight terrorists tried to attack the Gwadar Port Authority complex today. All of them have been neutralised by security forces,\" Chief Minister of Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti said in a post on social media platform X.Makran Commissioner Saeed Ahmed Umrani told Dawn that multiple blasts and gunfire were reported in Gwadar Port Authority Complex. The report also mentioned that armed attackers 'forcibly' entered the Gwadar Port Authority Complex and opened fire China-operated Gwadar Port in Pakistan is situated on the shores of the Arabian Sea to Pakistani news channel ARY News, 8 BLA terrorists have been killed as they attempted to unleash a fatal attack on Gwadar Port Authority Complex.

Following the attack and reported firing on the China-operated port, a large contingent of police and security forces reached the scene while the intense firing was ongoing has raised concerns about security in Pakistan after Chinese citizens have been killed in previous attacks. Pakistan is a flagship destination for President Xi Jinping's signature Belt and Road Initiative witnessed an uptick in terror activities in the past year, especially in Balochistan after the banned militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022, Dawn reported November, 14 Pakistan Army soldiers were killed after militants attacked two vehicles of security forces in Gwadar. The military vehicles came under attack while moving from Pasni to Ormara in the coastal district to a security report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies last month, Pakistan experienced 97 militant attacks in February, resulting in 87 fatalities and 118 injuries report highlighted a significant escalation in violence in Balochistan, juxtaposed with a decline in tribal districts and mainland Khyber Pakhtunkhwa forces foiled an attack on the Gwadar Port Authority complex and killed eight attackers, The Express Tribune reported, citing sources.(With agency inputs)

