Isha Foundation's Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Undergoes Emergency Brain Surgery In Delhi: 'They Cut Through My Skull...'

- Live Mint) "Isha Foundation's founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev underwent emergency brain surgery at a Delhi hospital after suffering massive swelling and bleeding in the brain. The spiritual guru is currently recovering from the surgery and is showing \"steady progress\" with consistent improvement in his“vital parameters”, according to a senior doctor at the Apollo Hospitals. Soon after the news became public, several celebrities and eminent personalities posted on social media wishing Sadhguru a speedy recovery a video released on his social media account, Jaggi Vasudev could be seen explaining his health condition in a partially conscious state. \"The Apollo Hospitals' neurosurgeons cut through my skull to try and find something but found nothing - empty. So they gave up and patched it up. Here I am in Delhi with a patched-up skull but a damaged brain,\" Sadhguru can be heard saying in the video Modi wishes a speedy recovery to SadhguruSoon after Isha Foundation informed about Sadhguru's brain surgery, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to a spiritual leader. PM Modi wished him good health and a speedy recovery.\"Spoke to @SadhguruJV Ji and wished him good health and a speedy recovery,\" the PM said in a post on X. The surgery was carried out on March 17 in Delhi spiritual guru has been suffering from severe headaches for the last four weeks. But he ignored the pain and carried on with his normal activities, said Dr Vinit Suri, a senior consultant neurologist at Apollo Hospitals. He was advised to undergo an MRI, where massive bleeding in his brain was detected.'Sadhguru carried out the Mahashivratri function despite agonising pain'Explaining the health condition of Jaggi Vasudev, Dr Suri said that he carried out the“Mahashivratri function in March, even though he had agonising pain\". Isha Foundation's Mahashivratri function is joined by thousands of people at the Yoga Centre and by thousands more online headache became severe on March 15. At last, the doctor advised him for an MRI scan which Sadhguru skipped initially because of prior commitments.\"However, the MRI was done later, and the MRI showed that he had massive bleeding in the brain. It is outside the brain and below the bone. There was massive two-time bleeding--one that happened about three weeks back and the second that happened around two-to-three days ago,\" Suri said 66-year-old spiritual guru founded the Isha Foundation and launched campaigns like 'Save Soil' and 'Rally for Rivers' for environment conservation.
