Mumbai News: IAS Officer Bhushan Gagrani Appointed As New BMC Chief

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Mumbai News: Senior IAS officer Bhushan Gagrani has been appointed as the new Mumbai municipal commissioner. The Election Commission of India on Wednesday asked the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led to appoint Gagrani as the new Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner.

Further, senior bureaucrats Saurabh Rao and Kailash Shinde has been appointed as the new civic commissioners of adjoining Thane and Navi Mumbai, respectively Gagrani is set to replace Iqbal Singh Chahal, who has been moved out from the post of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner on EC orders. Gagrani had been serving as additional chief secretary in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) till now.

The Election Commission of India in an order to Chief Secretary directed that the three officers shall not hold any additional charge outside their respective corporation after announcing the Lok Sabha election 2024 dates, the Election Commission of India had order the transfer of Chahal. Notably, Iqbal Chahal was also serving as the BMC administrator, and civic commissioners, additional/deputy municipal commissioners who have served more than three years in the present position and are posted in their home district in Maharashtra Sabha Elections 2024: MaharashtraMaharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats. Voting for the same in the upcoming general assembly poll season will take place in five phases in Maharashtra. The counting votes, nationwide will take place on 4 June.

The Election Commission of India oh 16 March announced the Lok Sabha Election dates. The elections will be held in seven phases beginning 19 April and ending on 1 June.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 23 out of 25 contested seats, whereas the then undivided Shiv Sena had won 18 out of 23 contested seats.

Meanwhile, Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that the names of the candidates for Maha Vikas Aghadi will be announced in a day or two Congress, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (Sharad Pawar) are yet to finalise the seat-sharing arrangement. MVA constituent Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar has made his displeasure public alleging that the UBT sena and NCP (S Pawar) are not hearing out the VBA and its demands, Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut is confident that the INDIA bloc will give a tough fight to the BJP-led NDA.

MENAFN20032024007365015876ID1108001747