PM Modi's State Visit To Bhutan Postponed Due To Bad Weather - What Had Been On The Itinerary?

- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhutan was postponed mere hours ahead of departure due to ongoing inclement weather conditions at Paro airport. Officials from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) are now working with their Bhutanese counterparts to finalise new dates for the high-profile visit.“Due to ongoing inclement weather conditions over Paro airport, it has been mutually decided to postpone the State visit of Prime Minister to Bhutan on 21-22 March 2024. New dates are being worked out by the two sides through diplomatic channels,” a statement from the MEA read.Prime Minister Modi was set to go on a two-day state visit to Bhutan on Thursday, March 21. The Government of India had earlier said that the visit was in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between New Delhi and Thimphu with emphasis on Neighbourhood First Policy Read | 202 higher educational institutes to use CUET-UG scores this year, says UGC chiefDuring his visit, the prime minister was scheduled to have an audience with His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, and His Majesty Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the Fourth King of Bhutan prime minister was also scheduled to hold talks with his Bhutanese counterpart, Tshering Tobgay, the MEA had informed Read | BJP files complaint with EC over Rahul Gandhi's 'misogynistic' Shakti remarkPM Modi was also scheduled to inaugurate Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Mother and Child Hospital during his state visit to Bhutan, reported ANI. Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Mother and Child Hospital is built with the support of the Indian government this month, the prime minister of Bhutan was on a five-day visit to India. It was his first foreign trip after assuming the top office in January his visit, he had called on President Droupadi Murmu and met Prime Minister Modi. He also held meetings with captains of various industries, besides other important engagements.
