PM Modi Says NDA Is 'Planning First 100 Days Of 3Rd Term' Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls: 'India Has No Reason To Be Behind'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre is preparing for the first 100 days of its third tenure, while the Opposition“hurdled 100 abuses” at him.

Addressing the News18 summit, PM Modi said,“We are making road map for next 25 years and plan for first 100 days of our third term.”Criticizing the Opposition, PM Modi said,“The opposition has hurled over 100 abuse at me and called me Aurangzeb. 'Meri Khopdi Udaane Ka Plan Banaya'.”A safe country is the basis of a developed India, PM Modi said adding that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led government works with a 'nation first' approach, and that India has no reason to be behind any country.“Today world is calling 21st century India's century; India's confidence level can be seen in citizens' conversations today,” said PM Modi.

He also claimed that in the last 10 years, nearly 25 crore people came out of poverty. \"We became fifth largest economy. Our foreign exchange reserve is more than 700 billion dollars.”Sharing his stance on terrorism, the Prime Minister said that the“new Bharat” teaches lesson to its perpetrators.

“Everyone has experienced the rising Bharat. This new Bharat does not endure the inflicts given by terrorism but teaches a lesson to the perpetrators. The people who used to terrorize us are nowhere now,” he said.

On corruption and the action taken by central agencies to eradicate it, PM Modi said that the BJP govt is taking strict actions against it.

“Before 2014, it was asked why CBI, ED didn't act against the powerful. Now powerful corrupt people asking why agencies acting against them,” he said.

The Prime Minister also said that the Centre removed 10 crore fake beneficiaries of government schemes.“The poor were being deprived of the schemes that were intended for them.”



