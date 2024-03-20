Indian Student Goes 'Missing' In US, Family In Hyderabad Asks For MEA's Help After Ransom Call

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid mysterious deaths of Indian students in the US, a 25-year-old student from Hyderabad has gone missing from Cleveland area. His family has requested the Ministry of External Affairs to help after they received a \"ransom\" call in India.

Mohammed Abdul, studying in the US, is missing since March 7.

A resident of Hyderabad's Nacharam, Abdul went to the United States to pursue a Masters degree in IT from Cleveland University in May 2023.

The 'kidnapper' asked for a $1,200 ransom, and threatened to sell Abdul's kidney if the amount is not paid. However, no mode of payment was explained's father, Mohammed Saleem, then wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking the help of Indian government. He requested the Central government to take necessary measures to locate and bring back his son safely the letter, and other details on Abdul's disappearance, political party Majlis Bachao Tahreek's spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan in a post on X (formerly Twitter) wrote:“Mohammed Abdul Arfath from Malkajgiri District in Telangana State perusing Masters in IT from from Cleveland University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA is not in touch with his family since 7th March 2024, his father Mohd Saleem appeals @DrSJaishankar for help in locating his son, All details attached.”According to the family, Abdul's father last spoke to him on March 7.

Since then, Abdul has not been in touch with the family and his phone is reportedly switched off's roommates in the States said that they have lodged a missing complaint with the Cleveland Police March 19, Abdul's family received a call claiming that he was allegedly kidnapped by gang that sell drugs. The unidentified person then demanded $1,200 to 'release' Abdul. The caller threatened to sell Abdul's kidneys if the ransom wasn't paid, the Indian student's father said.“Yesterday, I got a call from an unknown number, and the caller informed me that my son has been kidnapped and demanded money,” Saleem told PTI adding that the caller did not mention the mode of payment. \"...Just asked to pay the amount. When I asked the caller to allow us to talk to my son, he refused,\" Saleem added.(With agency inputs)



