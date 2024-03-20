Lok Sabha Election 2024: #Gobackshettar Trends As Former CM Jagadish Shettar Aims For Belagavi Ticket

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The 'Go Back Shettar' campaign is gaining traction on social media after the BJP high command decided to grant former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar the ticket for the Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency. Local BJP workers and opposition members are advocating for local candidates and opposing Shettar's nomination. Shettar's history of party switching adds complexity to the situation. The campaign intensified following the BJP's announcement of the 2nd list for Karnataka.

The BJP ticket for the Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency has been initiated. The High Command has decided to give the ticket to former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar.



Outsiders should not come to Belagavi. Local BJP workers and opposition workers have commenced the 'Go Back Shettar' campaign to advocate for local candidates to be given the tickets.



Jagadish Shettar had joined the Congress after not receiving a ticket from BJP during the assembly elections. He moved to the Congress and became a member of the Legislative Council. However, he left the Congress again and joined the BJP during the Lok Sabha elections.



The ticket for the Hubli-Dharwad Lok Sabha election has already been announced for Central Secretary Prahlad Joshi. However, there was a question regarding which Lok Sabha ticket should be allocated from which constituency, and the high command announced that the ticket for the Belagavi constituency would be given.



As the BJP high command hinted that Shettar would be given the Belagavi ticket, locals commenced a 'Go Back Shettar' campaign on Twitter and Facebook.



The campaign had already started 15 days ago. However, now on March 22, the BJP has brought the campaign to the forefront after announcing that it will release the 2nd list for Karnataka.

