Shocking! Man Thrashed, Forced To Drink Urine For Eloping With Married Woman In MP’S Ujjain

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a brutal incident, a man in the Madhya Pradesh of Ujjain encountered a violent incident after eloping with a married woman. Some allegedly beat him, forced him to drink urine and made him wear a garland of shoes. Although several videos of the incident have gone viral on social media, the man involved has yet to file a formal complaint, according to police sources.

One of the viral videos shows the man with a garland of shoes on while he drinks what appears to be pee out of a container while being yelled at and coerced into doing so by several people.

Another video captured the man being made to place another shoe on his head while licking a shoe that was in his hand.

The disturbing episode reportedly occurred after the man, believed to be from the Banjara community in Bhilkhedi village, eloped with a married woman.

The Additional Superintendent of Police, Nitesh Bhargava, stated that they have taken note of the video clips, which are three to four days old, and have reached out to the victim for further investigation.

"After becoming aware of the videos, we took proactive measures to reach out to the victim's residence, but he was not found there," he said.

"I have spoken to the victim over the phone, and he has agreed to meet me. Once we verify the details regarding the accused and the location of the incident, appropriate legal action will be initiated," he said.

The official stated that the reason behind the incident is not yet clear and will be confirmed after further discussion with the victim.

