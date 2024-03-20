Karim Benzema Expresses Interest In Representing France At Olympics: Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) According to reports from L'Equipe, Karim Benzema, aged 36 and currently playing for Al-Ittihad, has signaled his openness to the idea of representing France at the upcoming 2024 Olympics in Paris. Thierry Henry, the manager of the French national team, will have the opportunity to select three players over the age of 23 as part of his final squad for the home games, with the total squad size limited to 18 players. The decision on who will don the Les Bleus jersey at the Olympics is eagerly awaited, with several potential candidates being rumored for the coveted spots.

While the France U21 manager is hopeful of including Kylian Mbappé (25), Antoine Griezmann (32), and Olivier Giroud (37) in the Olympic squad, Real Madrid's stance against releasing their players for the event casts doubt on Mbappé's participation, especially given his anticipated move to the Spanish club in the summer.

In response to inquiries from L'Équipe regarding his interest in the Olympics, the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner commented, "The Olympics? Of course, why not? It could be great!" If Thierry Henry decides to include Benzema in the Olympic squad, it would mark the striker's return to international duty for Les Bleus, following his unexpected retirement on his 35th birthday.

