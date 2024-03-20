Russia Accuses International Olympic Committee Of 'Racism And Neo-Nazism'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Russia has accused the International Olympic Committee (IOC) of veering towards "racism and neo-nazism," alleging that the organisation has strayed from its professed principles. This condemnation comes in response to the IOC's imposition of neutrality regulations on Russian Olympians and the potential repercussions for athletes participating in the Kremlin-organised "Friendship Games." Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, denounced these decisions, asserting that they signify a departure from the IOC's stated values and a descent into discriminatory ideologies.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has condemned Russia's proposed Friendship Games as a politically motivated endeavor, flagging it as a direct violation of the Olympic Charter. Scheduled for September in Moscow, the World Friendship Games aim to offer participation opportunities to Russian athletes amid uncertainties surrounding their involvement in the Paris Olympics. Reportedly expecting 5,500 participants competing for a significant prize purse, the event has drawn criticism from the IOC for bypassing established sports organisations and disregarding global anti-doping standards.

The IOC's strong stance against the Friendship Games underscores its commitment to preventing the politicisation of sports, particularly events initiated by governments, as stated by the committee. Amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the IOC's decision to restrict Russian and Belarusian athletes' participation in the Paris Games to individual neutral status further underscores its position on maintaining sporting integrity.

While Russian officials have defended the Friendship Games, labelling them as opportunities for athletes, Ukraine has echoed the IOC's concerns, denouncing the event as propaganda. Notably, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has also expressed reservations about the Friendship Games, citing potential health and fairness risks due to the absence of adherence to anti-doping standards.

In a related development, the IOC confirmed the exclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes from the Paris Olympics' Opening Ceremony, emphasising the ongoing repercussions of geopolitical tensions on international sporting events.

Also Read:

Karim Benzema expresses interest in representing France at Olympics: Report