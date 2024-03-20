'Patched Up Skull, But No Damaged Brain': Sadhguru Shares Spirited Video After Surgery (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has undergone a brain surgery due to internal bleeding.

Doctors at Apollo Hospital in Delhi said he had made good progress since the procedure on Sunday (March 17), and his vital signs were returning to normal.

In a video shared on Instagram, Sadhguru could be heard saying: The Apollo doctors cut through my skull, tried to find something and found nothing. They found nothing and totally empty. They patched in up. Here, I am in Delhi with patched up skull but no damaged brain."

The caption read: "Doctors discovered that for the last four weeks, Sadhguru had been ignoring a severe headache and giving himself relentlessly to his gruelling schedule, which included Mahashivratri."

"On 17th morning, Sadhguru had to be rushed to hospital where it was discovered that he had life threatening swelling in the brain. After going through an emergency surgery on 17th, Sadhguru is now making steady progress and is recovering extremely well," it added.

Sadhguru suffered multiple bleedings in the brain before being hospitalised due to a severe headache, the statement said.

He had emergency brain surgery at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals on March 17 to stop the bleeding in his skull as things became worse.

A team of doctors comprising Dr Vinit Suri, Dr Pranav Kumar, Dr Sudheer Tyagi and Dr S Chatterjee conducted an emergency brain surgery within a few hours of his admission to relieve the bleeding in the skull.