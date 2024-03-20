US Implements Landmark Climate Regulation: Majority Of New Cars To Be Electric Or Hybrids By 2032

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Joe Biden administration in the United States has made a significant stride in its commitment to environmental stewardship by finalizing a comprehensive set of regulations aimed at curbing tailpipe emissions from gas-powered vehicles. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to combat climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Announced jointly by the White House and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Wednesday, these regulations represent the most ambitious multi-pollutant emission standards ever established. The goal is not only to reduce emissions but also to promote the widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) nationwide, with projections indicating that nearly 70% of all new car sales will be zero-emission vehicles within a few years.

The regulations are seen as a testament to President Biden's commitment to investing in America's workforce and revitalizing the US auto sector. Ali Zaidi, White House National Climate Advisor, emphasized the administration's focus on creating good-paying American jobs while advancing its ambitious climate agenda.



EPA Administrator Michael Regan echoed these sentiments, highlighting the critical role of transportation in driving US climate emissions and underscoring the importance of these standards in building a clean transportation future.

Under the new regulations, automakers will be required to significantly reduce emissions of greenhouse gases, hydrocarbons, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter from new vehicles starting with model year 2027 vehicles.



These measures are projected to yield substantial environmental benefits, including a reduction of 7.2 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions over the program's duration until 2032. Additionally, billions of barrels of oil consumption are expected to be saved within three decades.

To achieve these targets, automakers will need to ramp up the production and sales of EVs, plug-in hybrids, traditional hybrids, and fuel cell vehicles. The regulations set ambitious targets for the adoption of these vehicles, with a significant portion of light-duty car sales required to be electric or hybrid by 2032.

Despite the environmental benefits, the regulations have drawn criticism from industry groups and Republican lawmakers, who argue that they could limit consumer choice and increase costs. Concerns have been raised about the potential impact on affordability, with some industry leaders calling for congressional intervention to block the plan.

However, proponents of the regulations point to the urgent need to address climate change and transition to a sustainable, low-carbon economy. They emphasize the long-term benefits of reducing emissions and promoting cleaner transportation options, both in terms of environmental sustainability and public health.